AEW Rampage Viewership and Rating Report for 11/4/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live edition of AEW Rampage on TNT on Friday drew an average of 455,000 viewers.

This is a 20.37% increase over the previous week’s live episode, which attracted 378,000 viewers.

On Friday, Rampage received a 0.14 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is an increase of 16.66% over the previous week’s episode, which received a 0.12 rating in the key demo. According to Wrestlenomics, Friday’s 0.14 key demo rating represents 183,000 18-49 viewers, a 15.82% increase from the previous week’s 0.12 key demo rating of 158,000 18-49 viewers.

With a 0.14 key demo rating, Friday’s Rampage ranked #20 on the Cable Top 150 for the night. This is an improvement over the previous week’s ranking of 27.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #78 in cable viewership for the night. This is an improvement over the previous week’s ranking of #81.

Friday’s Rampage drew the eleventh-lowest total audience for a regular timeslot episode of the year, and the ninth-lowest key demo rating for a regular timeslot episode of the year, tied with seven other episodes. Friday’s sports programming included two NBA games on ESPN, two college football games on ESPN2, and WWE SmackDown on FOX. Friday’s Rampage viewership was up 20.37% from the previous week’s episode, while the key demo rating was down 7.69%.