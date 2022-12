The AEW Rampage live viewership figures are in. Rampage averaged 457,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT at 10pm ET, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

Last week, the show received 361,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating, the lowest key demo rating in the show’s history, including episodes aired at different timeslots. It also had the lowest total viewership during its regular time slot.