AEW Rampage Viewership and Rating Report for 2/17/2023

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the preempted 7pm timeslot of Friday’s taped Slam Dunk edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 287,000 viewers.

This is a 23.46% decrease from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 375,000 viewers in its normal time slot.

On Friday, Rampage received a 0.07 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is a 41.66% decrease from the previous week’s episode, which received a 0.12 rating in the key demographic. According to Wrestlenomics, Friday’s 0.07 key demo rating represents 87,000 18-49 viewers, a 43.50% decrease from the previous week’s 0.12 key demo rating of 154,000 18-49 viewers.

With a 0.07 key demo rating, Friday’s Rampage ranked #59 on the Cable Top 150 for the night. This is a drop from the previous week’s ranking of #28.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #94 in cable viewership for the night. This is a drop from the previous week’s ranking of #78.

Rampage had the lowest total audience and key demo rating in the show’s history. In comparison, the February 18, 2022 Slam Dunk episode drew 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 key demo rating; the April 15, 2022 episode drew 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 key demo rating; and the May 20, 2022 episode drew 410,000 viewers with a 0.15 key demo rating. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were significantly lower than the 2022 averages. On Friday, there was also the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, the NBA All-Stars Rising Stars, two NHL games on ESPN, the NASCAR Trucks Race on FS1, NASCAR Trucks Qualifying on FS1, NASCAR Xfinity Practice on FS1, NASCAR Cup Series Practice on FS1, the PGA Tour Genesis Invitational on The Golf Channel, the Champions Tour: Chubb Classic on The Golf Channel, Liga MX Soccer on TUDN, Liga MX Soccer on FOX Deportes, Women’s College Gymnastics on ESPN2, one College Softball game on ESPN2, and one College Basketball game on ESPN2.

