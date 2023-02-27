AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 2/24/2023

The AEW Rampage live viewership figures are in for February 24, 2023.

Rampage averaged 409,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT at 10pm ET, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The previous week, the show received 287,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating in the 7pm ET timeslot due to coverage of the NBA All-Star festivities, causing Rampage to receive its lowest key demo rating and total viewership in the show’s history.

Rampage ranked #30 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, up from #59 the previous week.

Here’s a breakdown of the show’s demos:

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.11 – a week ago 0.07

* Female viewers 18-49 – 0.08 – two weeks ago: 0.07

* Male viewers 18-49 – 0.14 – two weeks ago: 0.17

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.06 – two weeks ago: 0.08

* Female viewers 12-34 – 0.03 – two weeks ago: 0.03

* Male viewers 12-34 – 0.06 – two weeks ago: 0.09

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.15 – two weeks ago: 0.17

* Viewers 50+ – 0.21 – two weeks ago: 0.18