AEW Rampage Viewership and Rating Report for 2/3/2023

The AEW Rampage live viewership figures for February 3, 2023, are in. Rampage averaged 406,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT at 10pm ET, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The show had 458,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating last week.

This is the second week in a row that ratings have dropped, and Rampage has had its lowest total viewership since December 2.

Rampage was ranked #28 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, down from #22 last week.

Here’s a breakdown of the show’s demos:

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.11 – a week ago 0.14

* Female viewers 18-49 – 0.06 – a week ago: 0.11

* Male viewers 18-49 – 0.17 – a week ago: 0.18

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.09 – a week ago: 0.11

* Female viewers 12-34 – 0.05 – a week ago: 0.07

* Male viewers 12-34 – 0.08 – a week ago: 0.09

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.17 – a week ago: 0.19

* Viewers 50+ – 0.21 – a week ago: 0.22