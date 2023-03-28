AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 3/25/2023

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, Saturday’s taped episode of AEW Rampage drew an average of 373,000 viewers on TNT in the preempted midnight timeslot.

This is a 21.30% decrease from the previous week’s taped episode in the regular Friday timeslot, which attracted 474,000 viewers.

On Saturday, Rampage received a 0.10 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is a 44.44% decrease from the previous week’s episode, which received a 0.18 rating in the key demographic. According to Wrestlenomics, Saturday’s 0.10 key demo rating represents 130,000 18-49 viewers, a 44.68% decrease from the 235,000 18-49 viewers represented by the previous week’s 0.18 key demo rating.

With a 0.10 key demo rating, Saturday’s Rampage ranked #26 on the Cable Top 150 for the night. This is the same as the previous week’s ranking of #26.

Saturday’s Rampage ranked #77 in cable viewership for the night. This is an increase from the previous week’s ranking of #80, and it is tied with ESPN’s Sportscenter at midnight, which also received a 0.13 key demo rating for the #17 position on the Cable Top 150.

The Saturday Rampage special drew the second-lowest total audience of the year, trailing only the Slam Dunk episode on February 17, which aired at 7 p.m. Rampage also had the year’s second-lowest key demo rating, tied with the live episode on March 3. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were lower than in 2022. Saturday’s Rampage viewership was 21.30% lower than the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was 44.44% lower.