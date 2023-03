AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 3/3/2023

The AEW Rampage live viewership figures have been released.

Rampage attracted 394,000 viewers and received a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 age group on TNT at 10 p.m. ET, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The show received 409,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating the previous week.

Not only was this episode live, but it was also the go-home episode for Revolution.

Rampage dropped from being ranked #30 last week to #32 this week among the top 150 cable shows for the evening.

The breakdown of each demo for the show is as follows:

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.10 – a week ago 0.11

* Female viewers 18-49 – 0.07 – two weeks ago: 0.08

* Male viewers 18-49 – 0.13 – two weeks ago: 0.14

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.05 – two weeks ago: 0.06

* Female viewers 12-34 – 0.03 – two weeks ago: 0.03

* Male viewers 12-34 – 0.05 – two weeks ago: 0.06

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.17 – two weeks ago: 0.15

* Viewers 50+ – 0.21 – two weeks ago: 0.21