AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 4/28/2023

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, Friday’s taped episode of AEW Rampage drew an average of 298,000 viewers on TNT.

This is a 19.67% decrease from the previous week’s taped episode, which attracted 371,000 viewers in the Saturday timeslot.

On Friday, Rampage received a 0.09 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is a 25% decrease from the previous week’s episode, which received a 0.12 rating in the key demographic. According to Wrestlenomics, Friday’s 0.09 key demo rating represents 117,000 18-49 viewers, a 25.47% decrease from the previous week’s 0.12 key demo rating of 157,000 18-49 viewers.

With a 0.09 key demo rating, Friday’s Rampage ranked #32 on the Cable Top 150 for the night. This is a drop from the previous week’s ranking of #26.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #87 in cable viewership for the night. This is a drop from the previous week’s ranking of #82.

Because of the NHL Playoffs this week, Rampage aired at 6:30 p.m. Rampage drew the second-lowest total audience of the year so far, as well as the second-lowest key demo rating, both of which date back to the February 17 taped Slam Dunk episode. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were significantly lower than the 2022 averages. The viewership for Friday’s Rampage episode was down 19.67% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 25%.

Rampage viewership was down 25.77% this week compared to the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 35.71% year on year. In the normal timeslot, the 2022 show a taped episode.

At 10:51 p.m., the NBA Playoffs game between the Grizzlies and the Lakers on ESPN topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.74 key demo rating and 4.639 million viewers. With 4.977 million viewers and a 1.59 key demo rating, the Kings vs. Warriors NBA Playoffs game on ESPN at 8:10pm topped the day on cable.

Blue Bloods on CBS led the day in network TV viewership with an average of 3.491 million viewers, as well as a 0.22 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the day in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.67 rating and 2.473 million viewers.