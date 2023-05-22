AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 5/19/2023

The AEW Rampage live viewership figures for May 19 are in.

Rampage drew 293,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT on Friday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. ET, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. Last Saturday night at 10 p.m. ET, the show drew 284,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT.

Last week’s total viewership was the lowest in Rampage history and tied for the lowest key demo rating. Due to NBA playoff coverage, the show was moved from its regular timeslot.

Rampage ranked #21 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, up from #46 the previous week.

Last year, the show drew 410,000 viewers and a 0.15 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Here’s a breakdown of the show’s demos:

Viewers 18-49 – 0.09 – a week ago: 0.07

Female viewers 18-49 – 0.05 – a week ago: 0.04

Male viewers 18-49 – 0.12 – a week ago: 0.10

Viewers 18-34 – 0.05 – a week ago: 0.02

Female viewers 12-34 – 0.03 – a week ago: 0.01

Male viewers 12-34 – 0.04 – a week ago: 0.02

Viewers 25-54 – 0.12 – a week ago: 0.10

Viewers 50+ – 0.14 – a week ago: 0.16