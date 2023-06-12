AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 6/9/2023

The AEW Rampage live viewership figures are in.
Rampage drew 291,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT on Friday at 10pm ET, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The show received 357,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in the same timeslot last week.
Rampage was ranked #27 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, down from #12 last week. ShowBuzz Daily broke the story. Last year, the show drew 476,000 viewers and a 0.16 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.
Ratings were expected to fall as they competed with the NBA Finals on ABC, which drew 10.414 million viewers and a 3.23 key demo rating.
Here’s a breakdown of the show’s demos:
Viewers 18-49 – 0.10 – a week ago: 0.12
Female viewers 18-49 – 0.08 – a week ago: 0.07
Male viewers 18-49 – 0.11 – a week ago: 0.16
Viewers 18-34 – 0.04 – a week ago: 0.06
Female viewers 12-34 – 0.03 – a week ago: 0.02
Male viewers 12-34 – 0.03 – a week ago: 0.08
Viewers 25-54 – 0.13 – a week ago: 0.15
Viewers 50+ – 0.13 – a week ago: 0.17