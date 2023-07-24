AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 7/21/2023

The AEW Rampage live viewership figures are in.

Rampage drew 415,000 viewers and a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT on Friday at 10 p.m. ET, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The show had 310,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating in the same timeslot last week. Rampage had its highest total viewership last week since April 14.

Last year, the show drew 428,000 viewers and a 0.17 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Among the matches on the show were TBS Champion Kris Statlander vs. Marina Shafir, a Royal Rampage battle royal to earn a TNT Title shot at All Out, and The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. QTV.