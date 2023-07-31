AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 7/28/2023

According to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics, the taped edition of AEW Rampage on TNT on Friday drew an average of 324,000 viewers. This is a 21.92% decrease from the previous week’s taped episode of the Royal Rampage show, which drew 415,000 viewers.

On Friday, Rampage received a 0.10 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is a 9.09% decrease from the previous week’s episode, which received a 0.11 rating in the key demographic. Friday’s 0.10 key demo rating represents 128,000 18-49 viewers, a 10.48% decrease from the 143,000 18-49 viewers represented by the previous week’s 0.11 key demo rating.

Rampage had the year’s eighth-lowest total audience and the eighth-highest key demo rating, both tied with five other episodes. The viewership and key demo rating on Friday were both lower than the 2022 averages. The viewership for Friday’s Rampage episode was down 21.92% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was down 9.09% from the previous week.

Rampage viewership was down 13.6% this week compared to the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was 9.09% lower than the previous year. The 2022 episode was a rerun of the Fight for The Fallen episode.

The Rampage Tag Team Battle Royal, The Kingdom vs. two enhancement talents, Komander vs. Kip Sabian, and Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose, which was the main event, were all taped earlier in the week from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time.