AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 7/7/2023

The AEW Rampage live viewership figures are in.

Rampage drew 368,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT on Friday at 10 p.m. ET.

The show had 450,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating in the same timeslot last week. Rampage had its highest total viewership last week since April 14.

Last year, the show drew 428,000 viewers and a 0.15 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Matches on the show included Hangman Page and The Young Bucks vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Evil Uno), Jeff Jarrett and Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia, and Brian Cage and Big Bill vs. Matt Sydal and Trent Beretta.