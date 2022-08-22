AEW Rampage Viewership and Rating Report for 8/19/22

The AEW Rampage live viewership numbers have been released. Rampage had 461,000 viewers and received a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 age demographic on TNT at 10pm ET, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. 528,000 people watched the show the week before, and the rating was 0.17.

The number of viewers overall and the key demo rating were at their highest levels last week since July 22nd.

Rampage dropped from being ranked at #10 last week to #14 this week among the top 150 cable shows for the evening. The breakdown of each demo for the show is as follows:

Viewers 18-49 – 0.12 – one week ago 0.17

Female viewers 18-49 – 0.10 – one week ago: 0.12

Male viewers 18-49 – 0.15 – one week ago: 0.22

Viewers 18-34 – 0.08 – one week ago: 0.08

Female viewers 12-34 – 0.05 – one week ago: 0.05

Male viewers 12-34 – 0.10 – one week ago: 0.08

Viewers 25-54 – 0.16 – one week ago: 0.24

Viewers 50+ – 0.23 – one week ago: 0.23