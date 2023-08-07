AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 8/4/2023

The AEW Rampage live viewership figures are in.

Rampage drew 434,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT on Friday at 10 p.m. ET, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The show received 324,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating in the same timeslot last week.

Last year, the show drew 468,000 viewers and a 0.15 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.

With a 0.21 rating, this was the highest total viewership in over a month and the highest key demo rating since April 14 thanks to the NBA playoff lead-in.

Among the matches featured on the show were Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli) vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) in a parking lot fight, Anna Jay vs. Skye Blue, and Keith Lee, Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy vs. The Butcher & The Blade and Kip Sabian.