AEW Rampage Viewership and Rating Report for 8/5/22

The AEW Rampage live viewership numbers have been released. Rampage had 468,000 viewers and received a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 age demographic on TNT at 10pm ET, according to WrestleNomics’ Brandon Thurston. The show had 375,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating the previous week, which was the program’s lowest key demo rating ever.

Rampage improved from the previous week’s position of #23 to #5 among the top 150 cable shows for the evening. The breakdown of each demo for the show is as follows:

Viewers 18-49 – 0.15 – one week ago 0.11

Female viewers 18-49 – 0.11 – one week ago: 0.08

Male viewers 18-49 – 0.19 – one week ago: 0.13

Viewers 18-34 – 0.09 – one week ago: 0.04

Female viewers 12-34 – 0.05 – one week ago: 0.04

Male viewers 12-34 – 0.09 – one week ago: 0.02

Viewers 25-54 – 0.20 – one week ago: 0.15

Viewers 50+ – 0.21 – one week ago: 0.19