AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 9/6/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday night’s AEW All Out go-home episode of Rampage on TNT drew an average of 233,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.08 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 6.88% from this past week’s 218,000 viewers and up 14.29% from last week’s rating of 0.07 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by House of Black (Brody King and Buddy Matthews) facing MxM Collection (Mason Madden and Mansoor) in a Friday Night Fashion Fight.