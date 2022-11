AEW Rampage will air earlier on the day following Thanksgiving.

TNT’s website shows the November 25th episode of Rampage airing at 4 PM ET, rather than the usual 10 PM ET.

The two NHL games scheduled for that day at 5 PM ET and 10:30 PM ET appear to be the cause of this. The time change has yet to be announced by AEW.

Jun Akiyama and the returning Konosuke Takeshita will face Eddie Kingston and Ortiz in the only match announced for next week’s Rampage.