AEW Rampage: “Winter Is Coming” Results – December 13, 2024

From the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri!

Match #1. Matt Cardona vs. Bryan Keith

Cardona shoves Keith down and here we go. Shoulder block by Cardona and a big flapjack. Running clothesline in the corner and Keith bails to the outside to reset, but Carona follows up with a baseball slide. Russian Leg Sweep by Cardona into the guardrail. Both guys on the apron now and Keith pushes Cardona off the apron and into the steps. Chris Jericho is on commentary, by the way, as he high fives Keith. Kravat by Keith now inside the ring and a running low kick to the knee of Cardona. Running clothesline in the corner by Keitho who reigns a Diamond Dust and bites the face instead. Carona throws Keith off the top and both guys are down. Keith charges into a backe elbow and Cardona drops him with a facebuster. Cardona pounds on Keith in the corner and it’s the Broski Boot! One, two no! Cardona charges up for the Rough Ryder but Keith counters with a high angle Uranage! Two count. Keith looks for double underhooks but Cardona counters with a straightjacket.. driver? I don’t even know. Ghetto Blaster by Keith but Cardona holds on as Keith thinks an O’Connor Roll. Ruff Ryder! This one’s over.

Winer: Matt Cardona

Rating: **1/2. Fine match and Cardona needs at least *some* momentum ahead of his title shot.

Match #2. Toni Storm vs. Harley Cameron

Cameron with the upper hand early but Storm counters with a back breaker. Pair of shoulder blocks and a running clothesline by Storm get two. Perfect Plex with a bridge by Storm, and that gets two. Storm grabs a headlock but Cameron counters with a back suplex. Shining Wizard-like maneuver gets a two count. Cameron hits the ropes but walks into a Sky High by Storm! Two count. Cameron retreats to the corner but Storm measures her… running hip attack! Storm Zero and this one’s over.

Winner: Toni Storm

Rating: **. Storm is back and this is a fine win to make her re-debut. Cameron keeps getting better, too.

Tony Schiavone welcomes Don Callis and the Don Callis Family to the ring. Don is here, with his family, and he’s got something important to say. Callis is in the getting over and making money business, and so is everyone in the family. Fletcher says that you can boo him as much as you want, or cheer Ospreay as much as you want, but he’s got a watch on his arm that costs more than the car the fans drive… and he’s going to win the Continental Classic. Bring more than your Redneck Kung Fu tomorrow night, Mark Briscoe. Callis says his family are 1%ers and they’re not like the rest of them. Nobody is big enough of bad enough to get in the ring with The Don Callis Family.

Except for their opponents, tonight, who are here…

Match #4. Powerhouse Hobbs & Mark Davis vs. The Don Callis Family

Hobbs bullies Archer to start, quickly tagging in Davis who mounts Archer in the corner and delivers ten punches. Running clotheslines in the corner by Davis and Hobbs, but Archer fights out with elbows until he runs into a double shoulder block by Davis and Hobbs. Double suplex to Archer gets a one count. Davis hits the ropes but Takeshita knees him in the back and Archer hits a big body block. Takeshita gets the tag and comes off the middle rope with a diving senton for two. Davis in trouble now as Archer and Takeshita take turns beating on him on the outside of the ring, finally moving their way inside. Archer charges Davis in the corner but he gets the big boot up. Davis now crawls towards Hobbs but Archer is there to deplete Hobbs from the apron. Takeshita in now with a deadlift vertical suplex for two. Big right hand by Davis drops Takeshita and Hobbs finally gets the tag! Hobbs with a trio of lariats to Takeshita but Takeshita blocks the spinebuster. Takeshita hits the ropes and eats a diving clothesline, but pops up and connects with a Powerdrive knee! Both guys are down. Archer and Davis get the tag and they clothesline each other in the center of the ring. Enziguiri by Davis but a standing stomp plants him. Archer sets Davis up on the top rope as he and Takeshita look for a double superplex, but Hobbs is here and it’s the Tower of Doom! Hobbs gets the tag and drops the straps. Big elbow by Takeshita and a boot by Archer, right into a big chokeslam! Davis pulls Takeshita out of the ring and Hobbs plants Archer with the powerslam! Spinebuster to Archer! One, two, three!

Winner: Mark Davis & Powerhouse Hobbs.

Rating: ***1/4. Really enjoyed the second half of this match. Hobbs is a complete monster if he can stay healthy and I’m so glad Davis hadn’t been forgotten about. The match was really good and the crowd loved it, with Archer taking the surprising pin.

After the match, Takeshita tries to hit Hobbs with the title but he gets a spinebuster for his trouble. Hobbs now holds the International Championship over his head as fans chant his name.

