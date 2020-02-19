AEW Rankings For The Week Of 2/19 Revealed

AEW has announced their men’s, women’s and tag team division rankings for the week of February 19th, 2020.

The men’s rankings are the same as last week except MJF removed Kip Sabian from the #5 spot.

The tag team rankings saw Young Bucks remove SCU from the #1 spot, sending them down to #2. The #5 ranked team, Lucha Brothers, will challenge Omega & Page for the AEW Tag Team Championships tonight on AEW Dynamite.

The women’s rankings now have Riho at #1 after she lost the AEW Women’s Championship to Nyla Rose last Wednesday.

Here are the full rankings for this week –