AEW Rankings For The Week Of 4/29

As seen in the graphics below, AEW has released the seventeenth set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of April 29, 2020. Last week’s rankings were put out on Friday evening, but it looks like AEW is back to posting the charts on Wednesdays, ahead of the weekly Dynamite show. The men’s, women’s and tag team rankings stayed the same this week. While there may be some discrepancies in the records, below are the current rankings as announced by AEW today:

AEW Men’s Division Top 5 for the Week of April 29, 2020

1. Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 7-1, Overall: 14-6-1, Last Week: #1)

2. Kenny Omega (2020 Singles Record: 4-0, Overall: 20-7, Last Week: #2)

3. Darby Allin (2020 Singles Record: 5-2, Overall: 10-9-1, Last Week: #3)

4. Lance Archer (2020 Singles Record: 3-0, Overall: 3-0, Last Week: #4)

5. Jake Hager (2020 Singles Record: 4-1, Overall: 5-1, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 9-0, Overall: 14-2-1, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Women’s Division Top 5 for the Week of April 29, 2020

1. Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 7-1, Overall: 12-5, Last Week: #1)

2. Kris Statlander (2020 Singles Record: 2-3, Overall: 6-6, Last Week: #2)

3. Yuka Sakazaki (2020 Singles Record: 1-1, Overall: 1-4, Last Week: #3)

4. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 3-3, Overall: 11-7, Last Week: #4)

5. Riho (2020 Singles Record: 3-3, Overall: 11-6, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 4-1, Overall: 9-4, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of April 29, 2020

1. The Dark Order (2020 Tag Team Record: 5-0, Last Week: #1)

Evil Uno (Overall: 9-3) & Stu Grayson (Overall: 9-4)

2. The Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-2, Last Week: #2)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 12-9) & Nick Jackson (Overall: 12-9)

3. Best Friends (2020 Tag Team Record: 5-3, Last Week: #3)

Trent (Overall: 11-14) & Chuck Taylor (Overall: 10-12)

4. SCU (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-3, Last Week: #4)

Frankie Kazarian (Overall: 16-6) & Scorpio Sky (Overall: 16-7)

5. Lucha Bros (2020 Tag Team Record: 1-2, Last Week: #5)

Pentagon Jr. (Overall: 10-9) & Rey Fenix (Overall: 11-9)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 6-0 Last Week: Champions)

Kenny Omega (Overall: 20-7) & Adam Page (Overall: 13-9)