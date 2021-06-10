AEW Rankings For The Week Of June 9th

AEW has released their official rankings for the week of June 9, 2021.

The men’s rankings stayed the same this week with Jungle Boy at #1. He will challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title on the June 26 edition of Saturday Night Dynamite.

The women’s rankings also stayed the same this week. Thunder Rosa kept her spot at #1.

The tag team rankings saw FTR and Private Party switch spots at #3 and #4. Also, Santana and Ortiz took the #5 spot from Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, knocking them off the chart. The Varsity Blonds kept their #1 spot this week.

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest. Here are the full rankings-