AEW Rankings For Week Of 5/13

As seen in the graphics below, AEW has released the 18th set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of May 13, 2020:

AEW Men’s Division Top 5 for the Week of May 13, 2020

1. Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 9-1, Overall: 16-6-1, Last Week: #1)

2. Lance Archer (2020 Singles Record: 5-0, Overall: 5-0, Last Week: #2)

3. Kenny Omega (2020 Singles Record: 4-0, Overall: 20-8, Last Week: #3)

4. Brodie Lee (2020 Singles Record: 4-0, Overall: 4-0, Last Week: #4)

5. Darby Allin (2020 Singles Record: 5-3, Overall: 10-10-1, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 10-0, Overall: 15-2-1, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Women’s Division Top 5 for the Week of May 13, 2020

1. Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 7-1, Overall: 12-5, Last Week: #1)

2. Kris Statlander (2020 Singles Record: 3-3, Overall: 7-6, Last Week: #2)

3. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 4-3, Overall: 12-7, Last Week: #4)

4. Yuka Sakazaki (2020 Singles Record: 1-1, Overall: 1-4, Last Week: #3)

5. Riho (2020 Singles Record: 3-3, Overall: 11-6, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 5-1, Overall: 10-4, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of May 13, 2020

1. The Dark Order (2020 Tag Team Record: 5-0, Last Week: #1)

Evil Uno (Overall: 9-3) & Stu Grayson (Overall: 9-4)

2. The Best Friends (2020 Tag Team Record: 6-3, Last Week: #3)

Trent (Overall: 12-14) & Chuck Taylor (Overall: 11-12)

3. The Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-2, Last Week: #2)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 12-9) & Nick Jackson (Overall: 12-9)

4. Jurassic Express (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-0, Last Week: N/A)

Jungle Boy (Overall: 7-12-1) & Luchasaurus (Overall: 9-5)

5. Private Party (2020 Tag Team Record: 3-1, Last Week: N/A)

Isiah Kassidy (Overall: 7-11) & Marq Quen (Overall: 7-11)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 6-0 Last Week: Champions)

Kenny Omega (Overall: 20-8) & Adam Page (Overall: 13-9)