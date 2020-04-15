AEW Rankings Report For 4/15

As seen in the graphics below, AEW has released the fifteenth set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of April 15, 2020.

Jake Hager kept the #1 spot in the men’s rankings this week, and he will challenge AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in the big No Holds Barred Empty Arena Match during tonight’s Dynamite on TNT. Cody Rhodes took the #2 spot from Chris Jericho this week while AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega and Darby Allin stayed at #4 and #5.

Hikaru Shida kept the #1 spot in the women’s rankings this week. Riho took the #4 spot from Britt Baker but the #2 and #3 spots stayed the same. The Dark Order and The Young Bucks kept the #1 and #2 spots in the tag team rankings this week. Best Friends took the #3 spot from SCU, while SCU took the #4 spot from Lucha Bros.

You can see the three sets of rankings below:

AEW Men’s Division Top 5 for the Week of April 15, 2020

1. Jake Hager (2020 Singles Record: 4-0, Overall: 5-0, Last Week: #1)

2. Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 6-1, Overall: 13-6-1, Last Week: #3)

3. Chris Jericho (2020 Singles Record: 0-1, Overall: 11-3-1, Last Week: #2)

4. Kenny Omega (2020 Singles Record: 3-0, Overall: 19-7, Last Week: #4)

5. Darby Allin (2020 Singles Record: 4-2, Overall: 9-9-1, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 8-0, Overall: 13-2-1, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Women’s Division Top 5 for the Week of April 15, 2020

1. Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 7-1, Overall: 12-5, Last Week: #1)

2. Kris Statlander (2020 Singles Record: 2-3, Overall: 6-6, Last Week: #2)

3. Yuka Sakazaki (2020 Singles Record: 1-1, Overall: 1-4, Last Week: #3)

4. Riho (2020 Singles Record: 3-3, Overall: 11-6, Last Week: #5)

5. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 2-3, Overall: 10-7, Last Week: #4)

Champion: AEW Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 4-1, Overall: 9-4, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of April 15, 2020

1. The Dark Order (2020 Tag Team Record: 5-0, Last Week: #1)

Evil Uno (Overall: 9-3) & Stu Grayson (Overall: 9-4)

2. The Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-2, Last Week: #2)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 12-9) & Nick Jackson (Overall: 12-9)

3. Best Friends (2020 Tag Team Record: 4-3, Last Week: #5)

Trent (Overall: 10-14) & Chuck Taylor (Overall: 9-11)

4. SCU (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-3, Last Week: #3)

Frankie Kazarian (Overall: 16-6) & Scorpio Sky (Overall: 16-7)

5. Lucha Bros (2020 Tag Team Record: 1-2, Last Week: #4)

Pentagon Jr. (Overall: 10-9) & Rey Fenix (Overall: 11-9)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 6-0 Last Week: Champions)

Kenny Omega (Overall: 19-7) & Adam Page (Overall: 13-9)