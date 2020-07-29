AEW Rankings Update For This Week (7/29)

AEW has released the 29th set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of July 29, 2020. The men’s rankings stayed the same this week. Abadon made her debut on the charts this week, taking the #5 spot. Britt Baker moved up from #5 to #4, knocking Kris Statlander off the rankings. The tag team chart saw The Young Bucks take the #3 spot from Jurassic Express.

Here are the rankings for this week-

AEW Men’s Division Top 5 for the Week of July 29, 2020

1. MJF (2020 Singles Record: 8-0, Overall: 13-2, Last Week: #1)

2. Lance Archer (2020 Singles Record: 10-1, Overall: 10-1, Last Week: #2)

3. Brian Cage (2020 Singles Record: 6-1, Overall: 6-1, Last Week: #3)

4. Brodie Lee (2020 Singles Record: 5-1, Overall: 7-1, Last Week: #4)

5. Darby Allin (2020 Singles Record: 7-4, Overall: 12-11-1, Last Week: #5)

World Champion: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 14-0, Overall: 19-2-1, Last Week: Champion)

TNT Champion: AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 16-1, Overall: 23-6-1, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Women’s Division Top 5 for the Week of July 29, 2020

1. Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 7-2, Overall: 14-5, Last Week: #1)

2. Big Swole (2020 Singles Record: 5-3, Overall: 6-7, Last Week: #2)

3. Penelope Ford (2020 Singles Record: 5-4, Overall: 7-6, Last Week: #3)

4. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 4-4, Overall: 13-8, Last Week: #5)

5. Abadon (2020 Singles Record: 2-1, Overall: 2-1, Last Week: N/A)

Champion: AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 14-1, Overall: 19-7, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of July 29, 2020

1. Dark Order (2020 Tag Team Record: 8-0, Last Week: #1)

Evil Uno (Overall: 12-3) & Stu Grayson (Overall: 13-4)

2. Best Friends (2020 Tag Team Record: 12-4, Last Week: #2)

Trent (Overall: 19-15) & Chuck Taylor (Overall: 18-13)

3. Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 5-2, Last Week: #4)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 18-10) & Nick Jackson (Overall: 18-10)

4. Jurassic Express (2020 Tag Team Record: 5-2, Last Week: #3)

Jungle Boy (Overall: 12-7-1) & Luchasaurus (Overall: 14-10)

5. Private Party (2020 Tag Team Record: 5-4, Last Week: #5)

Isiah Kassidy (Overall: 9-15) & Marq Quen (Overall: 9-16)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 10-0 Last Week: Champions)

Kenny Omega (Overall: 27-8) & Adam Page (Overall: 19-9)