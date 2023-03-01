AEW Registers A Trademark For The Mysterious “QTV”

On February 23, AEW submitted an application for a mysterious new trademark.

All Elite Wrestling applied to the US Patent and Trademark Office to trademark “QTV” for entertainment services.

This vignette has been airing on Dark for the past few weeks on AEW. The most recent one included a note indicating that it will be available soon and a Twitter handle for fans to follow. It stands for Quality Television.

The Twitter account promises “real news” to AEW. There is still no information on what it will be used for. The following is the trademark description:

“Mark For: QTV™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”