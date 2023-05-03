AEW Registers Another Trademark For The Upcoming Collision TV Show

All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for the debut of a new Saturday night show called Collision. The two-hour show is set to premiere on TNT on June 17th, 2023.

Dynamite, Revolution, AEW Games, All Out, Rampage, and Collision are among the terms for which AEW has applied for trademark rights.

Two of their PPV events are Revolution and All Out. AEW currently has two weekly television shows, Rampage and Dynamite, with Collision being their third.

On April 28th, the company filed a patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) through Bradley M Stohry of Reichel Stohry Dean LLP in Indianapolis. Except for AEW Games, all of the trademarks are for entertainment services. The following is the description:

“Mark For: COLLISION™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling.”

AEW filed for the AEW Collision trademark in February to cover educational and entertainment services.

The show is rumored to be centered on the return of CM Punk. The plan is to separate him from those with whom he has disagreements, and there will be some roster splitting.

The first episode of AEW Collision is expected to feature another ‘major talent debut or return.’