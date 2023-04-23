AEW Registers Interesting New Trademark

AEW has secured the trademark rights to the phrase “AEW WrestleDream.”

On April 19, the company filed for the term with the United States Patent and Trademark Office under merchandise purposes. The following is the description:

“AEW WRESTLEDREAM™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Headwear; Pajamas; Pants; Pullovers; Shirts; Shorts; Socks; Sweatpants; Sweatshirts; Underwear; Athletic apparel, namely, shirts, pants, jackets, footwear, hats and caps, athletic uniforms; Clothing belts; Clothing for wear in wrestling games; Jogging suits; Leather belts for clothing; Outer jackets; Polo shirts; Sports shirts; T-shirts; Tank tops; Wrist bands as clothing.”

It’s unclear what other plans the promotion has for the trademark as of this writing.

AEW is in an interesting position because they plan to bring CM Punk back to television after he was sidelined since last year while also launching a new primetime show, AEW Collison, on June 17. The show will revolve around him while also separating him from other members of the cast.