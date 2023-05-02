AEW Registers Trademark For Current PPV Event

AEW has applied for the trademark rights to “Double or Nothing,” their annual pay-per-view event.

On April 27th, the company filed a patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) through Bradley M Stohry of Reichel Stohry Dean LLP in Indianapolis. It’s a merchandising item.

The following is the description:

“Mark For: DOUBLE OR NOTHING™ trademark registration is intended to cover the category of shirts.”

The event will be held on May 28, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MJF is currently scheduled to defend his AEW World Heavyweight Title against Sammy Guevara at the event. On Wednesday’s Dynamite, MJF and Guevara will face Darby Allin and “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry. If Allin and Perry win, they will be added to the bout, making it a fatal four-way match for the top prize in All Elite Wrestling.