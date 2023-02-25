AEW Registers Trademark For Its New TBS Reality Show

AEW applied for a trademark on the name of their upcoming reality series, “AEW All Access,” on February 20.

The trademark is registered with the USPTO for entertainment services. The following is the description:

“Mark For: AEW ALL ACCESS™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by means of television and the internet; Entertainment services in the nature of production of reality-based television show featuring wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling and reality-based content distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling and reality-based content provided through television and the internet; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling and reality shows.”

The show is set to premiere on TBS in March. Adam Cole, Dr. Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, The Young Bucks, Saraya, Wardlow, Eddie Kingston, and AEW President Tony Khan will all appear in the series.

According to the show’s synopsis, “Each episode will showcase AEW’s stars as they navigate the week-to-week challenges to remain at the top, and will track the rivalries between talent as they vie for fans’ attention. Over the course of the series, viewers will get the chance to follow the contentious lead-up to AEW’s major wrestling events and matches.”