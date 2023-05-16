AEW Registers Trademark For Match Stipulation

AEW has secured trademark rights to a match stipulation’s name.

On May 11, the company registered “Double Jeopardy” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment purposes. The following is a description of the filing:

“Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media.”

This match stipulation pits two champions against each other, with the winner earning a shot at the losing competitor’s title.

Last week on Dynamite, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli wrestled ROH Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix in the first Double Jeopardy match. Claudio eventually went over to earn a match against the Lucha Brothers for the ROH Tag Team Championship.