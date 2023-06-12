AEW Releases “CMFTR” Merchandise To Hype Main Event For Collision Series Premiere

CMFTR is in action this Saturday night.
Ahead of the series premiere of the new weekly, two-hour Saturday night cable television program from All Elite Wrestling, AEW Collision, the company has released some new merchandise.
This week, AEW began promoting a special “CMFTR” t-shirt hyping up the promotional return of CM Punk for his match alongside AEW Tag-Team Champions FTR against Samoa Joe & Bullet Club Gold in the AEW Collision main event.
CMFTR represents the name given to the duo by the internet wrestling community when they initially teamed together for a match in 2022.
Check out the first-ever CMFTR t-shirt from AEW below
