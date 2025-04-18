AEW Releases Sarah Stock

According to Fightful Select, AEW has released long-time coach and producer Sarah Stock.

The reason for her release has not been disclosed, but it has been reported that she raised concerns regarding the company’s mental health program and department. While those issues were said to be significantly addressed, it remains unconfirmed whether they played a role in her departure.

Stock joined AEW as a coach and producer in March 2023 after previously working as a producer for WWE from 2015 to 2020. Fightful Select reports that she was known for being strict with guidelines as a producer and agent. She has not competed in the ring since 2022, when she participated in a series of tag team matches in Mexico.