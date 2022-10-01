AEW Removed from Channel Owned By Warner Bros. Discovery In Other Countries

Space, a network owned by Warner Bros. Discovery Americas, which is owned by TNT/TBS parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, no longer airs AEW.

Dynamite and Rampage will no longer air on Space in Mexico, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean, according to AEW. There has been no word on why the programming was pulled, but as of yesterday, Friday, September 30, AEW content will no longer be available on Space, except in Brazil.

AEW encouraged fans to sign up for the AEW Plus service via FITE TV. AEW Plus is a weekly show for international viewers that includes Dynamite, Rampage, Dark, Dark: Elevation, and Battle of the Belts. The monthly subscription costs $6.99.

“To our fans in Mexico, South America, Central America and the Caribbean… we want to thank you for watching AEW on Space. We hope you’ve enjoyed the amazing action,” AEW’s announcement read.

Space appears to be continuing to air weekly AAA pro wrestling content on Friday evenings.

AEW and Space re-signed their original contract, which began in November 2020, in October 2021, but no terms were disclosed. Dynamite aired live on Wednesday nights with replays throughout the week, while Rampage aired on Friday through the Space YouTube channel. However, it was announced in May that Dynamite would be moving to the Space YouTube channel in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay, which was interpreted as a bad sign for the future.