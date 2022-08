AEW is expected to reduce its use of adult language.

According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW officials recently received word from Warner Bros. Discovery that the adult language should be toned down.

It appears that the network has not yet commented on the use of blood, but this has not been confirmed.

Following the recent merger, there has been much concern about AEW’s future with Warner Bros. Discovery, as well as potential changes to the TV product.