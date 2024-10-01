AEW Reportedly Has Creative Ready For Daniel Garcia

Daniel Garcia is currently generating considerable interest from both AEW and WWE. AEW wants to keep Garica under contract, while the rival promotion wants to sign the star.

Garcia returned to AEW programming during MJF vs. Will Ospreay for the International Title at the AEW All In London 2024 pay-per-view event, costing MJF the victory. He later defeated MJF in All Out before laying him out.

His contract expires in October 2024, and he has yet to re-sign. According to a previous update from Dave Meltzer, Garcia is not currently appearing on AEW television because he has not signed a new contract. Meltzer suggested that AEW’s confidence in re-signing him was not as high as it once was.

However, according to Ibou of WrestlePurists, AEW remains confident Garcia will resign. AEW has also prepared creative for him in case he signs a new contract and returns.