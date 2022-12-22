AEW Reportedly is Being Cautious With Adam Cole

AEW star Adam Cole has been out for months and there is no word on when he will return to the squared circle.

The former ROH World Champion has been sidelined since suffering a serious concussion at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June, when he competed in a four-way for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship alongside Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Page.

Cole collapsed in the final moments of the match and was immediately covered by White. Cole appeared on TV for one episode in August so that he, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish could turn on The Young Bucks, but he hasn’t been seen since.

Cole had previously been revealed to have suffered a concussion prior to Forbidden Door, giving the impression that they would give him plenty of time to recover from the second concussion.

The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter that the promotion is being cautious with Cole: