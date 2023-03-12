AEW Reportedly Nearing Agreement With WBD For A Third Weekly Wrestling Show

AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery are finalizing a deal to add a third AEW show to the schedule.

Andrew Zarian of F4WOnline.com revealed during the Mat Men podcast that the show is expected to air on Saturdays and run for an hour like Rampage.

Within the next month, there might be an official announcement.

AEW President Tony Khan commented on the company potentially producing more programming during the AEW Revolution 2023 post-PPV media scrum.

“I would love to have more hours of wrestling television. It’s great that we have AEW All Access, which is huge for the company and a big opportunity to get that real estate following Dynamite, and I think we’ll have a good audience flow from Dynamite into All Access, it was a lot of positive feedback about that announcement. I know the network is very excited about how much engagement there was about All Access.”

“From a wrestling standpoint and trying to grow the roster and keep people hot when they get opportunities, it sometimes can be challenging for a couple of reasons. Three hours of television, injuries and things that have come up and changed circumstances. We absolutely have the capacity to do more and more TV if that opportunity presented itself and I think there is demand for it. I do think we definitely could, if called upon, we could definitely present more quality television with the roster we’re building.”