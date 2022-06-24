AEW Reportedly Wants To Be Considered For An Emmy Nomination

According to reports, AEW wants to be considered for an Emmy nomination this year.

AEW representatives are reportedly working to get Dynamite recognized in the Outstanding Structured Reality Program category, according to a recent article from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Despite AEW’s efforts, The Observer reported that the nomination will not take place.

Back in June 2021, we mentioned how WWE had made nominations for many Emmy Award categories for WrestleMania 37 and the WWE ThunderDome, and that wasn’t their first try. WWE didn’t make another attempt this year.

A video message from WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was included in a large “For Your Consideration” event that WWE held for the Emmys in 2018. That year, the company fell short, but in subsequent years, they have offered items for consideration. In 2020, AEW Dynamite was also submitted.