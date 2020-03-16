AEW Reschedules Boston Return Due To COVID-19

AEW announced today that the 4/15 Dynamite show scheduled for Boston has been rescheduled & relocated. The new location for 4/15 will be announced soon and AEW will return to the Agganis Arena in Boston on 8/5.

Here is the full AEW statement on Boston-

“AEW DYNAMITE: 4/15 BOSTON RESCHEDULED. As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the AEW DYNAMITE show on April 15 in Boston, MA, will be relocated. The relocated show will be televised live on TNT on April 15. Until further notice, live episodes of DYNAMITE will be produced at closed set locations with essential personnel only. The DYNAMITE show in Boston will be rescheduled for Wednesday, August 5, at Agganis Arena. Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Boston show will be offered a refund via the point of purchase, or have their original ticket valid for admission to the event on August 5. Additional details will be forthcoming. We appreciate your understanding as the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by government officials, health organizations and venue management.”

