AEW Reschedules Dynamite TV Event For Next Year

The planned AEW Dynamite show at Agganis Arena in Boston, MA, on August 5 has been postponed to April 21, 2021. AEW issued the following:

“The AEW DYNAMITE show at Agganis Arena in Boston, MA, on August 5 (originally slated for April 15) has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Boston show will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on April 21, 2021, or can receive a refund via the point of purchase.

As illustrated in our mission statement, the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. AEW sends heartfelt thanks around the world to healthcare and other frontline workers who are answering the call to protect and serve their communities.”