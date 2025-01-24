AEW Restricting Younger Talent From Wrestling In Las Vegas During WrestleMania Week

AEW has built a roster featuring a mix of inexperienced rising stars and seasoned veteran talent. As the wrestling industry prepares for WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas, questions have emerged about AEW’s plans, particularly regarding the use of its younger talent during the high-profile event week.

While many wrestling promotions and independent events traditionally schedule shows during WrestleMania week, AEW has not yet announced plans for its annual ROH Supercard of Honor, which typically coincides with WrestleMania festivities. There have been rumblings that the event may not take place in its usual format this year.

Additionally, a new report suggests that AEW’s younger talent may be restricted from participating in matches over WrestleMania weekend. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer wrote, “According to one person involved with booking talent at the independent level, AEW younger talent are not allowed to do matches in Las Vegas over Mania week.”

As of now, neither AEW nor Tony Khan has commented publicly on this matter, leaving fans curious about the company’s overall strategy for its talent during one of the most significant weekends in professional wrestling.