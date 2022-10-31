AEW Return and More Set for Tonight’s Halloween Edition of “Dark: Elevation”

For tonight’s Halloween episode of AEW “Dark: Elevation” on YouTube, nine matches have been revealed.

Former ROH star Rhett Titus will face Frankie Kazarian in his second AEW match tonight. Titus made his AEW debut in late April, losing to Konosuke Takeshita in an Elevation match. Tonight, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will compete in non-title singles action, while AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will compete in a six-man tag team match.

The Elevation matches for tonight were taped last Wednesday at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Spoilers can be found by clicking here. The following is the complete lineup for tonight:

* Madison Rayne vs. Diamante

* Danhausen vs. QT Marshall

* Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Anthony Young, Patton and Victor Andrews

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Rhett Titus

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Trish Adore in a non-title match

* Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue

* Athena vs. Janai Kai

* Brandon Cutler vs. Dante Martin

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Myles Hawkins and Breaux Keller