AEW Returning to Philadelphia This September

On September 28th, AEW will return to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania’s Liacouras Center for a live Dynamite and Rampage taping.

Following the April 27th Dynamite, this will be AEW’s second appearance in Philadelphia this year and their fourth event overall since launching in 2019.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on July 29.

Here is the updated AEW touring schedule:

– July 27: Dynamite/Rampage at DCU Center in Worcester, MA

– August 3: Dynamite at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH

– August 5: Rampage/Battle of the Belts III at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI

– August 10: Dynamite/Rampage at Target Center in Minneapolis, MN

– August 17: Dynamite/Rampage at Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV

– August 24: Dynamite/Rampage at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH

– August 31: Dynamite at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL

– September 2: Rampage at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL

– September 4: All Out at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL

– September 7: Dynamite/Rampage at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

– September 14: Dynamite/Rampage at MVP Arena in Albany, NY

– September 21: Grand Slam Dynamite/Rampage at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY

– September 28: Dynamite/Rampage at Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA