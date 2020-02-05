AEW Returning To Vegas For Double Or Nothing

AEW Double Or Nothing 2020 has been officially announced for Saturday, May 23 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 14, Valentine’s Day.

The news was first announced by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated today. Barrasso spoke to AEW President & CEO Tony Khan, who touted the success the company has had since the first Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

“Last May, we sparked a revolution with our inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view event in Las Vegas,” Khan said. “Double or Nothing rocked the wrestling industry and led to Wednesday Night Dynamite, a top-rated weekly show on TNT reaching millions of viewers worldwide, and over 140,000 live event tickets sold to date.”

Khan continued, “It’s been an incredible run, and only fitting that we return to Las Vegas to celebrate our one year anniversary with AEW’s marquee event. On Saturday, May 23, Double or Nothing is back for round two at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Last year’s event changed the world of wrestling, and this year the stakes will be even higher.”