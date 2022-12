AEW Returns to Canada for Special Tuesday Dynamite, Updated AEW Touring Schedule

AEW has revealed some new venues for future Dynamite events.

On March 14th, a special Tuesday edition of Dynamite will be held at the 16,000-seat Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

This is Chris Jericho’s and Kenny Omega’s hometown. AEW advertised it as a live event, implying that it would compete against WWE NXT on this night, but that has yet to be confirmed.

AEW also announced that Dynamite and Rampage would be taped in Laredo, Texas, on Wednesday, February 15th at the 10,000-seat Sames Auto Arena, and in Sacramento, California, on Wednesday, March 8th at the Golden 1 Center. On Friday, December 16th, all three dates will go on sale.

Here is a list of the updated AEW touring schedule:

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage (Winter is Coming): December 14 – Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage (Holiday Bash): December 21 – Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: December 28 – 1STBANK Arena in Broomfield, CO

* AEW Dynamite: January 4 – Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA

* AEW Rampage/Battle of the Belts: January 6 – Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: January 11 – The Forum in Los Angeles, CA

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: January 18 – Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: January 25 – Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: February 1 – Nutter Center in Dayton, OH

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: February 8 – El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: February 15 – Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: February 22 – Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ

* AEW Dynamite: March 1 – Cow Palace in San Francisco, CA

* AEW Rampage: March 3 – Cow Palace in San Francisco, CA

* AEW Revolution: March 5 – Chase Center in San Francisco, CA

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: March 8 – Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: March 14 – Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada