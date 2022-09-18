AEW Revolution 2023 Location Possibly Revealed

It appears that AEW has secured a venue for its first pay-per-view event of 2023, Revolution.

According to Fightful Select, the company will move to a new location for the event. AEW is planning to hold this pay-per-view special at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California, but the plans are still in the planning stages.

The event usually occurs in February or March, but the particular date for 2023 has not yet been decided.

The last professional wrestling event to take place at the Cow Palace was NJPW’s G1 Special, which took place in 2019. Since then, WWE hasn’t booked a show at the venue in more than ten years, and it’s been more than 15 years since they filmed television there.

PPV venues are subject to change, as evidenced by the fact that AEW Full Gear changed venues last year, WWE Money in the Bank from this year, and Impact’s Bound For Glory.

On November 19, AEW will host its next event, which is titled “Full Gear.”

