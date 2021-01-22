AEW Revolution Notes: Possible Date Change, Sting’s Debut, & More

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW will not be holding their Revolution PPV on February 27 as previously announced, as they are planning to move it to March. At this time, the event will be held on either March 6 or 7, although 6 is more likely of the two as it’s on a Saturday.

The original date is being looked at for a possible Jake Paul PPV fight, and AEW would want to avoid competition. The lowest AEW PPV to date, Full Gear from November 9, 2019 (with Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega in the main event), had head-to-head competition against the second Logan Paul vs. KSI fight.

The only match announces so far is a street fight with Darby Allin and Sting battling Ricky Starks and Brian Cage. This will likely be a cinematic match to protect Sting due to his bad neck and spinal stenosis. There will also be a tag team title match with the Young Bucks defending against the winner of a battle royal that takes place at Beach Break.

The show will also likely include an AEW World title rematch between champion Omega and challenger Moxley. A women’s title match is also expected to be included, with Hikaru Shida defending.