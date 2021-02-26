AEW Revolution PPV Sold Out

The AEW Revolution pay-per-view is officially sold out. AEW put tickets on sale at 10am ET this morning and the event sold out in just minutes. There is no word on exactly how many socially-distanced seats were sold, but the event will be held at limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.

AEW Revolution will take place on Sunday, March 7 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Here is the current line up-

Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch For The AEW World Title

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley

AEW World Tag Team Titles

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (c) vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho and MJF) (with Wardlow)

Street Fight

Team Taz (Brian Cage and Ricky Starks) (with Taz) vs. Darby Allin and Sting

AEW Women’s Title

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament winner

Big Money Match

Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy

Winner receives all of loser’s 2021 first-quarter earnings

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Lance Archer vs. TBA vs. TBA

Winner receives a future AEW TNT Championship match

Casino Battle Royale

Private Party vs. Butcher/Blade vs. John Silver/Alex Reynolds vs. Evil Uno/Grayson vs. Top Flight vs. Bear Country vs. Santana/Ortiz vs. TBA

Winners receive a future AEW World Tag Team Titles match.

Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor