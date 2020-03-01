AEW Revolution Results – February 29, 2020

Justin Roberts came to the ring to warm up the crowd, telling the fans that if they wanted a fun night, they came to the right place.

Roberts introduced the AEW Dark announcing team, Excalibur and Taz. Big pop for Taz.

Fans across the building are wearing LED wristbands that were given out. When Taz came out they blinked orange across the arena. It was a cool effect.

The crowd chanted for Justin Roberts. He tried to get the crowd to chant for Excalibur and there were some boos. That was funny.

AEW DARK

Yuka Sakazaki & Riho vs. Penelope Ford & Britt Baker

Baker was booed out of the Arena the second she walked out. Riho and Sakazaki attacked their opponents. Ford was taken out to the floor. They double teamed Britt. Yuka covered her for a two count. Britt cut her off and tagged out to Ford. Ford wore her down with a side headlock but was sent into the ropes. She shoulderblocked Yuka down. Yuka gained control and tagged out to Riho. They nailed a double team elbow on Ford.

Yuka nailed a series of suplexes on Ford with the third being a fisherman’s buster. She fired away with kicks but was tripped by Kip Sabian outside. This allowed Britt to tag in and worked over Yuka. The crowd tried to rally Yuka but she was choked against the ropes. They tagged in and out, tormenting Yuka as Sabian distracted the referee. Riho finally got the hot tag and nailed Penelope with several dropkicks. She teased a dive to the floor but Sabian grabbed her. She kicked him off the apron and nailed the dive to the floor on him for a big pop.

Riho nailed a double stomp on Baker and scored a close two count. Britt nailed Riho with a neckbreaker and locked on the Mandible Claw for the submission.

Your winners, Britt Baker & Penelope Ford!

A good tag match that the live crowd was really into.

BUY IN

Backstage, SCU was interviewed by Tony Schiavone. Chris Daniels said that they would make sure take out the Dark Order tonight but Kazarian and Scorpio Sky wanted him to stay in the back. He asked them if they were really buying the Dark Order’s garbage but agreed to stay in the back.

The Dark Order vs. SCU

Everyone brawled. SCU double teamed Stu Grayson early on and controlled the ring. The crowd was really behind them. Sky slammed Grayson as the crowd chanted for SCU. Grayson cut off Kazarian and drove him into their corner. Kazarian fought his way out of a doubleteam and knocked them to the floor. He went for a rana off the apron but was caught and run into the ringpost.

Back inside the ring, Uno worked over Kazarian before tagging out to Grayson. Kazarian was worked over in the corner but kept kicking up. The crowd rallied Kazarian who elbowed his way out of trouble, but was taken back down to the mat. The crowd clapped, trying to get Kazarian to fight back but he was swarmed in the corner. He tried to fight his way out but the numbers ygame was too much for him.

Kazarian finally broke past them and tagged out to Sky, who cleaned house. The crowd loved this. He nailed a sunset flip on Uno for a two count then hit a big dropkick to the back of the head Kazarian and Sky maintained control until Grayson nailed a Pele Kick on the both. Uno tagged in and nailed an overhead belly to belly suplex for a two count. The Dark Order nailed an assisted sit-out powerbomb for another two count.

The crowd chanted for SCU. Sky monkeyflipped Kaz into the air, where he nailed Order with a double clothesline. John Silver and Alex Reynolds tried to interfere but were nailed by Sky. He rolled up Grayson but Uno attacked him from behind and scored the pin.

Your winners, The Dark Order!

The Order swarmed over Kazarian and Scorpio. Colt Cabana’s music hit and he hit the ring, nailing a series of elbows. Big pop for Cabana. He faced off with Grayson but was swarmed over by Dark Order. The crowd chanted for Cabana, but he was beaten down. Music played and a cloaked individual came out, supposedly the Exalted One but he revealed himself to be Chris Daniels, who made the save.

Backstage, the Jurassic Express was interviewed. They are excited to see Cody get his hands on MJF tonight. They are going to make sure it’s a fair fight tonight.

Justin Roberts introduced Tony Schiavone and Jim Ross. Big pops. Well deserved.

AEW REVOLUTION PPV

Dustin Rhodes vs. Jake Hager.

Hager tackled Dustin as he charged and drove him back into the buckles. He nailed a back suplex and drove his knee into Rhodes’ chest. He worked over Dustin in the corner. They battled to the floor and into the crowd. Rhodes choked him against a stairway handrail and brought him back to the ringside area. He slammed Hager’s arm into the ringpost several times.

Hager was tossed back inside the ring, then clotheslined over the top to the floor. The crowd is HOT live. Dustin followed him to the floor, where Hager drilled him with a big lariat. The crowd is chanting “Jericho’s b**ch” at Hager, leading to his wife in the front row flipping them off.

Back in the ring, Dustin was locked in a chinlock, but fought his way out. Hager took control of his am and worked it over. Hager nailed a kneelift. He cinched in a double underhook trying to work a submission but Dustin slipped out, only to be blasted and knocked out of the ring to the floor. Hager followed and tossed Dustin in but was caught with a series of right hands. Hager fought back and smashed him into the barricade and the ring post.

Hager’s wife told him to break his arm but Dustin nailed him and kissed her. She screamed that it was disgusting. Rhodes nailed a powerslam in the ring for a two count. Hager came back with a chopblock. Hager came off the ropes with a Vader Bomb but Dustin got his knees up. Hager worked him over and this time, nailed the Vader Bomb for a two count.

Hager nailed several big clotheslines in the corner. He nailed a big Gutwrench powerbomb for a close two count, Hager nailed Dustin in the corner and charged but was sent up and over and crashed to the outside, hitting the steps.

Back in the ring, Rhodes worked him over with right hands and set up for Shattered Dreams. Hager freed himself but was still kicked low then hit with a sunset flip for a two count. Rhodes snapped his arm with a cross arm breaker but Hager transitioned it into an anklelock. Rhodes fought to the ropes but was pulled back to the center of the ring. The crowd implored him not to tap and he rolled through and sent Hager into referee Aubrey Edwards. He didn’t nail her but it was close. Hager kneed him low when the referee couldn’t see it and beat him into the buckles. He locked on a choke and put Rhodes to sleep.

Your winner, Jake Hager!

This was legitimately great with the crowd loving all of this. It was the story of a badass heel trying to stop a fired up babyface. This really was a hell of an opener.

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara.

Darby Allin hit a dive to the floor to start the match, then hit a shotgun dropkick into the barricade. They fought around ringside. Darby went for another dive but caught his feet on the ropes executing it and it wasn’t pretty.

Guevara drilled him with a skateboard on the floor. He pulled a table out. He placed Darby on it and hit an INSANE twisting splash on Allin, putting him through the table. Guevara returned to the ring and played to the crowd.

Allin took a long time to recover and get in the ring. When he did, they rang the bell and Guevara attacked him for a two count. Allin kept getting beaten down but kept surviving the pinfall attempts. Allin made a comeback with a Guerro Especial and but Sammy’s fingers. He locked in a variation of the Rings of Saturn, trying to force a submission.

Guevara cut him off with a big elbow and nailed a leaping double stomp off the top, driving him down to the apron. Guevara rolled to the floor. He grabbed Allin’s skateboard and rolled it out of the ring. A fan caught it but put it down. Guevara leapt to the top and hit a Spanish Fly for a two count. It was especially impressive because he had slipped and then leapt back up to save it. The crowd chanted for AEW.

Allin made a comeback shoving him hard into the buckles and drilled him. He went to the top and nailed the Coffin Drop for the pin.

Your winner, Darby Allin!

Allin was going to try and get revenge by smashing Guevara’s throat but Hager hit the ring and pulled him out.

This was a hell of a brawl. The crowd LOVES Allin. Chicago chanted Allin’s name.

AEW Tag Team Champions Hangman Page & Kenny Omega vs. The Young Bucks.

Omega and Page had words over who would start.

They had spotlights running around the building during the ring introductions to add a big fight feel. I liked it.

NIck and Page go back and forth. The crowd is chanting for “Cowboy Sh**.” Matt tags in and the crowd pops. They go back and forth on the mat trying to get the advantage but neither gets it and they face off. Matt offers a handshake. Page spit his gum in Matt’s face. Matt tackled him and beat him down with right hands.

Nick pulled him off and tried to calm Matt down. WHY? Nick tagged in but Page nailed him. He superkicked Page. The Bucks knocked Omega off the apron and went to work on Page, Nick hit a moonsault to the floor on Omega. They hit a number of tag team moves on Page.

Page caught Matt with a shot to the lower back, which has had a history of being an issue for Jackson. Omega was tagged in via a hard slap to the chest. Page tagged back in and tossed Jackson to the floor. He teased putting him through a table but Omega stopped him. Omega and Page double teamed Jackson with chops in the ring.

Jackson tried to suplex them both. He finally nailed it. They were all in the ring forever. NIck tagged in and drilled them with a series of superkicks and hit a combination bulldog/DDT. He hit a springboard rana on Page and hit a slingshot facebuster on Page, followed by a moonsault to the outside on Omega.

Jackson locked a Sharpshooter on Page but Omega saved him with a leg lariat to the back of the neck. Omega nailed a rana on Matt. He went for a tope con hilo on Nick but Matt kicked him in the chest as he hit the ropes. The Bucks tagged in and out, working over Omega. Matt spit at Page, allowing them the chance to work over Omega longer as the referee was distracted with him. Omega finally went for a desperation tag but Nick pulled Page off the apron.

Matt scored a two count with a piledriver. Page drilled Matt, setting up Omega hitting a Skyhigh for a two count. Page made the tag and cleaned house with a series of right hands. He nailed a leaping clothesline off the ropes and then hit a flip dive to the floor before hitting a lariat that knocked Nick off the apron.

Page and Nick battled until Page hit a big rebound lariat. Nick was tossed to the corner and Page dared Matt to tag in. The crowd chanted for Page. They exchanged punches. Jackson nailed a thrust to the throat. Omega and Page began working over Jackson with a series of forearms. Page tossed Jackson to Omega, who spiked him with a German suplex.

Omega nailed a sit-down powerbomb for a two count. Page was caught by Nick with a kick as he was sent into the buckles. Nick fired away with kicks on Page before superkicking Omega. Page shoved Nick backwards off the ropes but he landed on the ramp and hit a springboard Canadian Destroyer for a two count. The crowd chanted, “This is awesome.”

The Bucks trapped Page’s head under the top turnbuckle, where Nick superkicked him. They nailed a double team superbomb/sliced bread #2 combination. Page nailed Jackson in the mid-section with a superkick. Page locked on a crossface chicken wing submission Matt rolled out of the way, allowing Nick to hit a 450 splash off the top for a two count.

The Bucks continued the assault until Matt was sent into the buckles, crotching Nick on the top. The Champs dazzled with big moves. Page hit a Fall Away Slam off the top for a close two count. Omega nailed a V-Trigger on Matt but Nick broke it up. Chicago was losing their minds, chanting AEW.

Omega nailed a V-Trigger on Nick, then Matt. He nailed a nasty back suplex on Nick, then hit him with a double underhook driver. Somehow, Nick kicked up at the last second. The crowd chanted “Fight Forever.”

Omega climbed the ropes with Nick on his shoulders. Nick hit a reverse rana. Matt and Page battled on the floor, with Matt hitting a series of Northern Lights suplexes up the ramp. The crowd loved that and chanted AEW.

The Bucks teased a Meltzer Driver on the ramp and spiked Page on it. The crowd turned on them for it and booed the Bucks. Matt told Nick to nail a superkick and they started the party. They then hit Omega with a double V-Trigger. The crowd booed but burst into excitement when Omega kicked out at one.

They continued beating Omega, who kept kicking up. The crowd chanted for Omega. The Bucks went for a Meltzer Driver but Page grabbed Nick and powerbombed him through the ringside table.

Omega and Page hit a Buckshot Lariat/V-Trigger combo but Matt Jackson kicked out. Omega nailed him with a big V-Trigger He got Matt up for the One-Winged Angel but Jackson nailed him. Page tagged in and hit the move instead and scored a CLOSE two count. This is insane. What the hell could be the finish? AEW chants.

Page nailed a Buckshot Lariat at the 30 minute mark. He then nailed a Buckshot lariat into the ring on Matt and finally scored the pin.

Your winners and still AEW Tag Team Champions, Omega and Page!

A hell of a physical war, although some of the near falls were getting to the point that any of them COULD have been the finish. This was an absolute classic.

Matt Jackson extended his hand to Omega, who backed up. He finally took it and shook hands with the Bucks. Page stayed away and turned his back on them. He left the ring and teased he might his Omega with the Buckshot lariat, but finally held the ropes open for him and they left together.

AEW Women’s Champion Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander.

Big reaction for Statlander. I loved the dancing alien on her video entrance. Having been to Roswell, I got a big kick out of that entire deal.

Rose used her power to control the challenger early on. Statlander kept fighting through but was sent to the ramp on the outside. Rose worked her over as the crowd tried to rally Kris. Rose tossed her back into the ring. She rolled through, rebounded off the ropes and tried to hit a dive but Rose stepped out of the way and Kris crashed and burned.

Rose charged down the ramp and speared Kris through the ropes into the ring for a two count. Rose picked up Kris for a suplex but instead slammed her into the buckles. Statlander landed on the floor.

They battled back and forth with punches in the ring. Statlander finally got the better of the exchange and knocked Rose to the floor, then hit a tope suicida to the floor. She nailed another. Statlander nailed a missile dropkick off the top for a two count. The crowd rallied Statlander.

Kris was caught with an Avalanche in the corner. Rose placed her on the ropes and went to the top but Kris waked away on her hands to avoid it. She booped Rose’s nose and nailed a DDT for a two count.

Rose caught her in a STF and Kris fought to get to the ropes. She does but Rose nails a sit-down powerbomb for a two count. Rose went to the top but Kris nailed her with a series of rights. Statlander nailed a superplex for a two count. She argued with the referee, allowing Rose to nail her.

They battled to the top where Rose finally nailed a superbomb and scored the pin.

Your winner and still champ, Nyla Rose!

As good as could be with Statlander being ill but this was a little too long , had problems and didn’t click. The crowd energy wasn’t there either for this one, but they were in a bad position of following that Tag match.

Cody vs. MJF

They did big-time entrance for Cody with a band playing his theme live.

Cody has gotten a neck tattoo of the Nightmare Family logo.

MJF was attacked but went into the crowd to escape. He finally entered the ring where Cody beat him. MJF was knocked to the outside on the ramp. Cody ran backstage, then sprinted down the ramp to clothesline him over the ropes into the ring.

MJF was worked over until he did the Roddy Piper eyepoke. Cody fought back with a flying forearm then spun him around and around before an Alabama Slam.

MJF was pulled out of the ring by Wardlow. Brandi threw a drink in Wardlow’s face. He went after her but Cody hit a dive. Wardlow worked over Cody on the floor as MJF distracted the referee, Cody was sent shoulder-first into the ringpost.

Cody fired back but was hit with a gutwrench powerbomb for a two count. Cody was worked over for quite some time on the mat, including Cody being tied in a submission. Cody fought to the ropes and bit them to break the hold.

MJF took Cody’s boot off, going after the toe Cody broke doing the moonsault. He bit the toe. The crowd chanted, “You sick f***.”

Cody finally made a comeback and set up MJF on the top, nailing an inverted superplex into the ring. Wardlow got on the apron and challenged Cody. Arn Anderson grabbed a chair and confronted him.

Cody went to the floor, where MJF was busted open (I don’t know how that happened from this vantage point) and worked him over. He sent MJF into the corner and rained down with punches in the corner. He snapped him into a powerslam for a two count. He went for a hanging DDT but MJF escaped and stomped the toe.

MJF went for a pinfall and Wardlow grabbed his legs to assist. Referee Paul Turner looked at him, like, really, I can see you. Brandi hit a flying bodypress but Wardlow caught her. Cody went for a pumpkick on Wardlow, who ducked and Arn got kicked in the face. I didn’t see Arn taking a bump in 2020.

MJF rolled up Cody who kicked up. They battled over a suplex before crashing over the ropes to the floor. They battled back to the ring, where they exchanged punches. Cody did the Dusty Clubbering but MJF collapsed before the Bionic Elbow. The place chanted for Dusty.

MJF caught him out of nowhere with a CrossRhodes for a two count. MJF grabbed Cody’s weightlifting belt and was going to use it but the referee took it away. Cody nailed him with a CopKilla for a two count. Cody then took the belt. Cody whipped him with it and the referee tried to take it away. Cody whipped him again then tossed it into the crowd.

MJF crawled to Cody’s feet, crying. He climbed up and hugged Cody. He spit in Cody’s face and tried to him with the ring. Cody ducked and nailed several CrossRhodes. On a third attempt. MJF punched him with the ring. He covered and pinned Cody.

Your winner, MJF!

I expected this to be more of a crazy brawl early on but they told a hell of a story with some great twists and the finish was perfect to build MJF and continue the feud.

The crowd hated this and chanted “Bullsh**” which is what you want them to do when a big heel wins.

They chanted for Cody as he left.

PAC vs. Orange Cassidy.

PAC prevented Cassidy from putting his hands in his pockets so Cassidy did a wristlock takeover and put his hands in. PAC and Cassidy exchanged weak kicks until Cassidy was shoved down. He rebounded off the ropes, leapt over Pac and nailed a dropkick while holding his pockets. He went for a rolling pinfall, getting a two count. The crowd was chanting, “He’s gonna try.”

Cassidy went for a dive but PAC caught him with a backbreaker. PAC drove him hard into the barricades. He then drove Cassidy into the ringpost. PAC brought him back into the ring and ascended to the top rope. He nailed a big missile dropkick.

PAC drilled Cassidy with a series of kicks and strikes followed by a sit-down powerbomb. The crowd was chanting, “No Pulp.” REALLY?

PAC brought him to the top rope and hit a big superplex. He covered him but pulled Cassidy up at the two count. Cassidy was face down and out on the mat. PAC went to the top but Cassidy rolled to the floor. PAC brought him back to the ring. He rolled out the other side. Rinse and repeat.

Cassidy burst to life, hitting a big dive and a head scissors takeover. Chicago lost it for this. PAC cut him off with a big clothesline. He worked over Cassidy with big strikes. Cassidy refused to lay down. Cassidy caught him with a Superman Punch and a stunner. He went to the top but was crotched.

PAC went for a powerslam but it was turned into a DDT. Cassidy nailed a knee strike but PAC rolled out. Trent Beretta threw him back in. Lucha Brothers attacked him. Chucky T dove out onto them on the ramp. They all brawled to the back.

PAC locked his submission on Cassidy. The referee rang the bell. PAC refused to release it.

AEW Champion Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley.

Moxley entered from the crowd.

They had a choir singing the Jericho song. That was pretty damn clever. As you might imagine, everyone sang the Jericho song.

Big ring intros from Justin Roberts.

They began brawling immediately with Moxley taking Jericho to the floor and dumping him into the crowd. Jericho nailed Moxley with a sign stand. Moxley fired back and they made their way around the building and towards the second level. Moxley was thrown down the stairs. Jericho took the camera from the cameraman and filmed Moxley, giving him the finger.

They battled back to the ramp but Jericho was knocked back to the floor. Moxley nailed a big axehandle. He followed that up with a series of chops on the floor and bit Jericho’s face. Jericho reversed a whip, sending Moxley into the ringpost.

Moxley was powerbombed on the time keeper’s table. He was grabbing at his patched eye as he got up and returned to the ring. Jericho came off the ropes with a flying axehandle. Jericho took the ring mic and declared himself the winner before going back to work on Moxley. He nailed him with a catapult, snapping his throat under the bottom rope.

Jericho naled a series of rights but Moxley came to life, only to be clotheslined back down. Jericho dumped him to the floor, allowing Santana and Ortiz to work him over as Jericho distracted the referee. Jericho sent Moxley into the ring steps on the floor. He hung Jericho on the ropes and nailed a dropkick.

Jericho continued working over Moxley with chops and sent him into the opposite corner. He set up for a superplex. Moxley fought him off and sent Jericho careening down into the ring before nailing a flying clothesline.

Moxley nailed Jericho with a clothesline in the corner and began stomping away at him. He went for a shotgun dropkick off the ropes but Jericho caught him and went for the Walls of Jericho. Moxley turned it into a leg submission. Jericho escaped to the floor but Moxley nailed a dive to the outside.

Moxley brought the champ back in the ring and nailed a running knee strike for a two count. Santana tried to interfere but was nailed. The referee looked outside to check on him, allowing Ortiz to drill Moxley with a sock full of coins. Jericho hit a Lionsault for a two count. Jericho continued beating on Moxley.

Moxley fought back and locked on The Walls of Jericho. Jake Hager charged down but Moxley nailed him. Jericho hit the Codebreaker and now he was locking on the Walls of Jericho. Moxley fought to the ropes and grabbed it. Jericho argued with referee Aubrey Edwards and shoved her twice.

Moxley took control but Hager nailed him. Edwards threw the Inner Circle out. MASSIVE POP. As they were being taken out, Sammy Guevara nailed Moxley with the AEW title belt. He left through the crowd.

Jericho covered Moxley, who kicked up at two. The crowd chanted for Moxley. Jericho nailed him with right hands. Moxley fired back. Jericho thumbed the eye and kicked him down. Moxley couldn’t’ see and was wildly swinging. Jericho nailed him with a kneedrop to the face of the ropes.

Moxley ducked a clothesline and nailed a DDT. He removed the patch, revealing a bloody eye underneath. He nailed the Paradigm Shift and scored the pin.

Your winner and new AEW Champion, Jon Moxley!

Moxley celebrated in the ring. He took the ring mic. The crowd chanted his name. He said, “Goddamn, I love this sh**. It’s been one hell of a year for yours truly. It’s been a long run. I didn’t win this tonight. It doesn’t belong to me, just like AEW, you the wrestling fans are the ones you push it forward. You are the energy. A year ago, we had a conversation and said we are bringing pro wrestling – pro wrestling – back to the people. I didn’t win this. It belongs to everyone in Chicago tonight. All the fans who have been here since the beginning, through all the ups and downs. All the fans who kept me moving forward, this beloings to you. I don’t have the words to express my gratitude to the AEW family and you, the fans are the most important part of that family. It feels like its beer-o-clock.”

Moxley said he wants them to line up the opponents and he’ll knock them down one by one. He said it was time to go drink some whiskey.

